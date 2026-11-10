Drumcode Marks 30 Years of Techno With Anniversary Compilation

Founded in Stockholm during the mid 1990s by Swedish DJ and producer Adam Beyer, Drumcode has grown into one of the most respected record labels in underground electronic music. Over the past three decades, the imprint has helped shape contemporary techno through influential releases, international events and its long standing radio programme. Commemorating its 30th anniversary, the label has unveiled ‘30 Years of Drumcode’, a two volume collection featuring 20 remixes and reworks from established names within its catalogue. The release revisits defining moments from Drumcode’s extensive roster, celebrating the producers and records that have contributed to its international reputation.

The first volume features 14 updated productions, with several artists returning to tracks that marked important stages in their careers. Amelie Lens revisits her 2017 Drumcode debut ‘In Silence’, while Alan Fitzpatrick refreshes ‘Skeksis’and Nicole Moudaber offers a new interpretation of ‘I Know Where I’ve Been’. Adam Beyer opens the collection with a revised version of ‘Don’t Go’, alongside contributions involving Victor Ruiz, HI-LO, DJ Deeon and Sam Paganini. The second volume shifts towards collaborative remixes, including Beyer and Bart Skils tackling Maceo Plex’s ‘Conjure Dreams’, while HNTR and KASIA reinterpret ‘Space Date’ by Beyer, Layton Giordani and Green Velvet. Longtime collaborator Jesper Dählback also contributes a remix of ‘DC01 Pt. 1’, connecting the anniversary project to the label’s earliest years.

Beyond the compilation, Drumcode has marked its milestone year through special performances and collaborative releases. Adam Beyer recently shared his complete 30th anniversary celebration set from Mallorca, while his work with KASIA on new interpretations of Faithless classics further reflects the label’s continued activity. With a history spanning influential techno records, global events and generations of electronic music producers, ‘30 Years of Drumcode’ honours the imprint’s musical heritage while highlighting its ongoing contribution to the international techno scene.

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