Carl Cox Receives OBE for Nearly 50 Years in Music

Carl Cox has received one of Britain’s prestigious national honours, officially becoming an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in recognition of his extensive contribution to the music industry. The legendary DJ and producer was presented with the award by Prince William during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on 10 November 2026, as part of the King’s Birthday Honours. With a career approaching five decades, Cox has established himself as a defining figure in electronic music, celebrated for his influence on house and techno and his enduring presence on the international club circuit. His longstanding dedication to DJ culture has helped shape generations of electronic music enthusiasts and performers.

The honour acknowledges Cox’s remarkable career achievements and his continued commitment to supporting the UK’s electronic music community. From his early beginnings behind the decks to becoming one of the industry’s most recognisable names, he has remained an influential advocate for dance music and the cultural importance of nightclubs. His contributions extend beyond his performances, reflecting decades of involvement in a scene that has evolved significantly throughout his career. Travelling from the United States to attend the ceremony, Cox celebrated the occasion alongside his girlfriend and sisters, marking a personal milestone in his musical journey.

Reflecting on the recognition, Carl Cox expressed his gratitude and pride, sharing how meaningful the occasion was to him and his family. He said:

‘This was an incredible day I’ll never forget. I’m very proud and I know my mum and dad would be very proud of me too’.

The DJ also reaffirmed his enthusiasm for continuing to share music with audiences, describing himself as deeply honoured by the recognition. The award represents another significant achievement in Cox’s extraordinary career, acknowledging not only his longevity in electronic music but also his role in championing club culture across the United Kingdom and beyond.

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