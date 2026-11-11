Inside Ibiza’s 100 Most-Played Tracks of Summer 2026

Prospa, Cloonee and Sybil have secured the most played track of Ibiza’s 2026 summer season with ‘Free Your Mind’, according to new data compiled by The Night League. The organisation, responsible for renowned Ibiza venues Hï Ibiza, Ushuaïa Ibiza and UNVRS,, examined DJ performances across its clubs and other locations throughout the island. Using AlphaTheta’s KUVO music recognition technology, the analysis identified the tracks receiving the greatest support from DJs during the summer. Taking first place, ‘Free Your Mind’ features on Prospa’s 2026 debut album, marking a significant achievement for the Leeds based electronic duo and their collaboration with Cloonee and vocalist Sybil.

The rankings reflect Ibiza’s continued appetite for house music, with established club favourites appearing alongside contemporary releases. Among the top ten were Masters At Work’s ‘Work’, Chris Lorenzo and Amo (Um)’s ‘Hots 4 U (Original Mix)’, and a bootleg version of ‘Show Me Love’ associated with Steve Angello, Laidback Luke and Robin S. Beyond the highest ranking selections, several influential dance records maintained their presence in DJ sets, including Daft Punk’s ‘One More Time’, Armand Van Helden’s ‘I Want Your Soul’ and Benny Benassi’s ‘Satisfaction’ in its David Guetta remix. The results highlight how Ibiza’s club culture continues to bring together newer productions and tracks that have remained popular across generations.

The success of ‘Free Your Mind’ also comes with an unexpected story behind its creation. Cloonee revealed that the original idea had been sitting unfinished for several years before a studio session with Prospa’s Gosha was disrupted by a power outage. Although the producers were unable to work together that day, the meeting eventually led to a collaboration after Cloonee rediscovered the early demo while revisiting older projects. Following further adjustments to the percussion, he shared the individual recording elements with the duo, who helped develop the track into its final form. Now recognised as Ibiza’s most played record of summer 2026, the collaboration has become one of the season’s defining releases.

Explore the complete 100-track ranking here:

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