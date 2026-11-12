LMNT 115 Joins Cheat Codes and Snow Wife for ‘X&O’

LMNT 115 continues to expand his growing catalogue with ‘X&O’, a collaboration featuring Los Angeles based electronic trio Cheat Codes and singer songwriter Snow Wife, released on 6 November 2026 through his independent label, Quasar Music. Launched in November 2024, the project has accumulated over 20 million combined streams, establishing an impressive roster of collaborators in just two years. Previous releases include ‘Paradise’ with GRAMMY winning Daya, ‘Fuse’ featuring Ky-Mani Marley, and ‘Final Minutes’ alongside French Montana and Sofía Reyes. The latest single brings together three distinctive musical backgrounds, with Cheat Codes, known for their RIAA Platinum-certified ‘No Promises’ featuring Demi Lovato, and Snow Wife, whose ‘American Horror Show’ achieved RIAA Gold certification, contributing to the production’s crossover appeal.

Drawing inspiration from the underground club atmosphere of the 1980s, ‘X&O’ combines a rhythmic shuffle groove with darker electronic textures and an expressive vocal performance. The production incorporates retro dance influences into a contemporary pop arrangement, balancing its driving percussion with the raw intensity of Snow Wife’s delivery. Beneath its upbeat momentum, the track explores the conflicting emotions of attraction, capturing the excitement and uncertainty of a relationship that feels equally comforting and unpredictable. Originally developed in Australia by LMNT 115 and co-writer Maribelle Añes, the early production was later refined by Cheat Codes, who introduced their own interpretation while preserving its darker musical character. Snow Wife’s vocals completed the collaboration, with the final version coming together in approximately three weeks.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the release, LMNT 115 says:

‘At its core, ‘X&O’ explores the magnetic pull of attraction. That all-consuming desire to be close to someone, where every moment feels exhilarating, unpredictable and a little dangerous’.

The release also arrives during a significant period of artistic development for LMNT 115, whose identity was initially presented through a custom designed animated character. The project’s creator, Z, is now beginning to appear publicly, introducing a more personal dimension to an artistic concept shaped by anime, futuristic imagery and immersive storytelling. With ‘X&O’, LMNT 115 continues to bridge electronic production, pop songwriting and visual world building, further developing the creative identity behind his expanding discography.

Listen to ‘X&O’ here:

Follow LMNT 115:

Instagram – TikTok – Website – Spotify

Follow Cheat Codes:

Instagram – X – Facebook – Website – Spotify – YouTube

Follow Snow Wife:

Instagram – TikTok – X – YouTube – Spotify