MitiS, FLOTE and Violyt Ignite Dancefloors With ‘Wildfire’

MitiS, FLOTE and Violyt have teamed up for their latest single, ‘Wildfire’, released on 12 November 2026 via Monstercat. Known for his emotionally driven electronic productions, MitiS has established himself within the melodic dance music scene through releases such as ‘Moments’ featuring Adara, ‘Wait’ with Crystal Skies and ‘Sky Is Falling’ alongside RUNN. His catalogue spans melodic bass, progressive house and atmospheric electronic music, with an emphasis on expressive melodies and detailed production. Joining him is rising producer FLOTE, whose creative connection with MitiS began through an official remix competition, alongside vocalist and collaborator Violyt. Together, the three artists bring their respective musical approaches to a new release on the electronic music label.

‘Wildfire’ explores the melodic side of progressive house, bringing together the electronic production styles of MitiS and FLOTE with Violyt’s contribution. Drawing on influences associated with Crystal Skies, Last Heroes and RUNN, the collaboration takes an emotive approach to dance music, balancing melodic expression with the energy of the genre. The release reflects the artists’ shared interest in combining atmospheric electronic sounds with a more dynamic, dance oriented direction, creating a track that connects their individual musical identities.

The story behind ‘Wildfire’ began when FLOTE caught MitiS’s attention by winning his official remix competition. What started as an opportunity for an emerging producer to showcase his abilities developed into a professional connection, with both artists discovering a shared creative outlook. Their growing appreciation for each other’s work eventually brought them together in the studio, where they co-wrote the track. With Violyt joining the collaboration, ‘Wildfire’ represents a significant milestone in FLOTE’s journey, transforming an early moment of recognition into an official release alongside the artist who first acknowledged his talent.

Listen to ‘Wildfire’ here:

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