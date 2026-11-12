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Coachella 2027 Lineup Stacked With Electronic Music Heavyweights
Tomorrowland Winter 2027 Reveals First Wave of Artists

Tomorrowland Winter 2027 Reveals First Wave of Artists

November 12, 2026
byYourEDM Staff
Tomorrowland Winter 2025 / DJ Mag

Tomorrowland Winter has confirmed the first wave of performers for its 2027 edition, returning to the snow covered mountains of Alpe d’Huez, France, from 20–27 March 2027. Celebrating its seventh edition, the festival will once again combine electronic music with the alpine surroundings of one of Europe’s most popular ski destinations. Leading the initial announcement are Belgian duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, alongside Lost Frequencies, Hannah Laing, Korolova, Miss Monique, Novah, Nico Moreno, Space 92 and ELFIGO. The selection brings together artists from across house, melodic techno, hard techno and mainstage electronic music, offering an early indication of the festival’s diverse musical direction.

Beyond its growing roster of international DJs, Tomorrowland Winter 2027 will introduce a new theme inspired by The Great Library of Tomorrow, an established concept within the festival’s fictional universe. The storyline centres on an ancient library concealed within a mountain, where hidden knowledge and mysterious discoveries shape an imaginative world. Central to the narrative is the Orb, a symbolic presence that guides festival goers through the experience, connecting different stories and encouraging exploration. The concept is expected to influence the festival’s visual identity and creative atmosphere, continuing Tomorrowland’s tradition of combining elaborate storytelling with extraordinary electronic music events.

The announcement follows the 2026 edition, which featured performances from Charlotte de Witte, Alok, Miss Monique, Axwell and Nervo, further establishing Tomorrowland Winter as a major fixture on the international festival calendar. With its combination of mountain scenery, electronic music and immersive production, the event continues to offer a distinctive alternative to traditional summer festivals. Additional artists and scheduling information have yet to be confirmed, with further announcements expected ahead of March 2027.

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November 12, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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