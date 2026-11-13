Conrad Taylor, Lewis Laite & Courtney Paige Nelson Join Forces on ‘Dopamine’

Conrad Taylor, Lewis Laite and Courtney Paige Nelson bring together their experience across electronic music for their collaborative single, ‘Dopamine’, released through Monstercat. With over 25 million streams and 225,000 followers across platforms, Taylor has received support from BBC Radio 1, Triple J and NRJ France, alongside placements in ESPN’s NBA Playoffs commercials and Hulu’s Shoresy. His career also includes a Tomorrowland Belgium debut in 2026 and an official remix of Rosalía’s ‘Berghain’. Laite has earned recognition from Hannah Laing and Andrew Rayel, with his productions receiving support at major festival performances. Meanwhile, Nelson has appeared at Lost Lands, collaborated with Moore Kismet and received the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Abe Olman Scholarship.

Drawing inspiration from the darker, driving sounds associated with artists such as Boys Noize, Flash Gea, Novah and Amelie Lens, ‘Dopamine’ explores the exhilaration of late night club culture. Blending contemporary dance production with influences from hard techno and future bass, the collaboration centres on the emotional intensity of a crowded dancefloor. Nelson’s vocals capture the atmosphere of a Berlin warehouse party, portraying the spontaneous connections and exhilaration that emerge in the early hours. Her storytelling provides the foundation for Taylor and Laite’s electronic production, bringing together their respective approaches to club music.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the track, Courtney Paige Nelson explains: ‘The lyrics tell a story of the chaos and love that happens in the middle of the dance floor at 4 a.m., when you’re with a bunch of strangers just living in the moment’. For Conrad Taylor, the release reflects his personal connection to rave culture, describing ‘Dopamine’ as a representation of his experiences behind the decks. Lewis Laite similarly highlights the excitement of watching a production develop from its earliest ideas into a track that connects with audiences. Together, the three artists channel their shared enthusiasm for electronic music into a release shaped by the energy, anticipation and collective experience of club culture.

Listen to ‘Dopamine’ here:

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