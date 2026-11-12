Coachella 2027 Lineup Stacked With Electronic Music Heavyweights

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has officially announced its 2027 lineup, confirming a major roster of international artists for its return to Indio, California, next spring. Taking place across 9–11 April and 16–18 April 2027, the festival will once again welcome thousands of music fans for two weekends of performances spanning electronic music, pop, hip-hop and alternative genres. Leading the bill are Dua Lipa on Friday, Tame Impala on Saturday and SZA on Sunday, with Daddy Yankee also confirmed for a special appearance. Ranked No. 12 in DJ Mag’s Top 100 Festivals 2026, Coachella continues to attract some of the biggest names in contemporary music, with this year’s announcement placing a particularly strong emphasis on electronic talent.

The festival’s electronic music programming features an extensive selection of house, techno and mainstage artists across all three days. Friday will see Madonna take over the Dance Tent, alongside performances from Peggy Gou, Giorgio Moroder, Chris Stussy, SG Lewis, Franky Rizardo and MPH. Saturday brings together Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Underworld, Charlotte de Witte, Solomun, Barry Can’t Swim and KI/KI, offering a broad spectrum of sounds ranging from progressive house and melodic techno to harder underground electronic styles. Sunday’s lineup continues with Dom Dolla, Four Tet, Kygo, Amelie Lens, Sara Landry, Chase & Status and Silva Bumpa.

Beyond its electronic music offerings, Coachella 2027 will feature performances from Steve Lacy, Zara Larsson, Kehlani, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Robyn, Empire of the Sun, Jorja Smith and The Avalanches, reflecting the festival’s wide ranging musical identity. The announcement follows an eventful 2026 edition, which saw David Guetta and Marten Hørger introduce their collaborative project, Men Machine, on the Quasar Stage. With an extensive selection of international headliners, genre expanding performances and some of electronic music’s most influential names, the upcoming edition is shaping up to be another significant event on the global festival calendar.

Explore the complete Coachella 2027 lineup and festival information here:

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