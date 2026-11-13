Sziget Festival 2027 Reveals Major Names for Budapest Return

Sziget Festival has revealed the first round of performers for its 2027 edition, returning to Budapest’s renowned Island of Freedom for five days of music, art and cultural experiences. Recognised as one of Europe’s prominent multi genre festivals, Sziget continues to attract international talent across electronic music, alternative rock, indie and pop. Leading the announcement are Irish post punk band Fontaines D.C., British rock acts IDLES and Nothing But Thieves, alongside pop artists Lola Young, KATSEYE, Tove Lo and Kelis. The lineup also welcomes emerging talent, including Villanelle, fronted by Gene Gallagher, and Cruz Beckham & The Breakers, further expanding the festival’s diverse musical programme.

Electronic music takes a prominent position in the first announcement, with Belfast duo Bicep set to bring their acclaimed live performances to Budapest. Known for combining intricate electronic arrangements with atmospheric melodies and driving rhythms, the pair have established a distinctive presence within the international dance music scene. Joining them are GRAMMY nominated duo SOFI TUKKER, recognised for their energetic fusion of house, dance-pop and global musical influences. The electronic programme also features Chris Stassy, Brina Knauss, Kevin de Vries and Quest, offering a selection of house, melodic techno and underground sounds. Together, the artists highlight Sziget’s continued commitment to electronic music alongside its broader live performance offering.

Beyond the electronic stages, Sziget 2027 will welcome Australian indie duo Royel Otis, genre crossing performer Genesis Owusu, Irish indie-rock group Florence Road and German indie-pop outfit Rikas. Festival favourites Gogol Bordello will also return, bringing their spirited punk inspired performances to the island. With its first wave spanning established international names and emerging artists, the upcoming edition promises another varied programme of live entertainment across Budapest’s celebrated festival destination. Further lineup announcements are expected ahead of the event, which takes place from 10–14 August 2027.

More information on Sziget 2027 here:

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