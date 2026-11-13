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MitiS, FLOTE and Violyt Ignite Dancefloors With ‘Wildfire’
Tomorrowland’s CORE Festival Returns to Los Angeles in 2027
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Tomorrowland’s CORE Festival Returns to Los Angeles in 2027

November 13, 2026
byYourEDM Staff
Tomorrowland / EDM

Tomorrowland has confirmed the return of its CORE festival to Los Angeles State Historic Park on 2–3 October 2027, following a successful American debut earlier this year. Developed in collaboration with Insomniac, the two day event will once again bring together underground house and techno performances with the festival’s distinctive visual production. The inaugural Los Angeles edition took place in May 2026, attracting approximately 30,000 attendees across three stages. The lineup featured established electronic music artists including Four Tet, Eric Prydz and Nina Kraviz, alongside Belgian performers Oscar and the Wolf and Samm, as well as rising talents Malugi, Emilija and Mall Grab.

Returning for its second edition, CORE Los Angeles will continue its focus on alternative electronic music, combining house and techno with an immersive festival setting. At the centre of the experience is the recognisable CORE stage, an elaborative artistic installation designed to complement its surrounding environment. The event will feature two days of daytime performances extending into the evening, bringing the atmosphere of Tomorrowland’s underground focused concept to the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. Through its combination of music, stage architecture and innovative visual storytelling, CORE offers an experience distinct from Tomorrowland’s larger mainstage productions.

The announcement follows CORE’s continued expansion across international festival destinations, with previous editions and appearances in Medellín, Tulum, Tomorrowland Belgium, Brasil, Thailand and Tomorrowland Winter. The concept is also preparing for its first Australian edition in Melbourne on 28 November 2026, which has already sold out. Its return to California marks another milestone in Tomorrowland’s growing international presence, strengthening the connection between its Belgian festival roots and the American electronic music scene. Further details surrounding the 2027 Los Angeles lineup have yet to be announced.

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November 13, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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