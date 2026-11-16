Skrillex has teamed up with Japanese rapper Tohji and Berlin based producer Mechatok for their new collaborative single, ‘W1000’, released on November 13 via OWSLA/Atlantic Records. The release marks a significant moment for Tohji, who has announced the track as his final musical release ahead of his farewell performance at Tokyo Dome. A prominent figure in Tokyo’s underground music scene, Tohji has developed a distinctive sound combining hyperpop, trance and melodic rap, while Mechatok has built his reputation through experimental electronic production. Skrillex, meanwhile, continues to expand his collaborative catalogue across electronic music’s underground and mainstream scenes.

‘W1000’ brings together the three artists’ contrasting musical backgrounds, connecting Tohji’s genre experimental approach with the electronic production styles of Skrillex and Mechatok. The track had already generated anticipation after Skrillex previewed it during performances in Japan and London. The collaboration also builds on Tohji and Mechatok’s established creative relationship, which includes ‘Ultra Rare’ and ‘Water Way’ from Tohji’s 2022 project ‘T-Mix’, alongside ‘200’ from Mechatok’s 2025 debut album ‘Wide Awake’.

The release follows several previous appearances connecting the three artists, including performances by Tohji and Mechatok at Contra, Skrillex’s festival and cultural platform held at Kraftwerk Berlin. Tohji also joined Skrillex onstage in Kobe, where they introduced unreleased material to fans. With ‘W1000’ now available across streaming platforms, attention turns to Tohji’s final live performance, ‘Tohji Last Live Tokyo Mall’, scheduled for November 17 at Tokyo Dome, bringing his musical career to a close.

Listen to ‘W1000’ here:

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