Brazilian DJ and producer ANNA has delivered a new remix of ‘Cross Whisper’, the haunting collaborative track from Depeche Mode co-founder Martin Gore and artist and lyricist Cliff Damavandi. Released digitally via Mute Records on 12 November, the rework takes the original’s atmospheric foundations into faster, dancefloor-focused territory, adding a psychedelic techno edge.

First released on 20 October under the project MG x CD + JL =, ‘Cross Whisper’ features whispered vocals by Gore’s daughter, Johnnie Lee, over dark synths and persistent percussion. Inspired by Gore’s experiences with birds around significant losses, it explores themes of mortality, symbolism, and birds as messengers between the living and dead.

ANNA transforms the composition with relentless techno percussion, hypnotic rhythms and spacious psychedelic textures, giving the source material a considerably more energetic direction. The remix retains the original’s distinctive whispered vocal elements while introducing deeper, robotic vocal passages during its breakdowns, creating a contrast between the track’s introspective origins and its more commanding dancefloor presence.

ANNA drew inspiration from Hungary’s Ozora Festival before receiving Gore’s stems. The digital release includes a reinterpretation by Vera Grace, while a six-track ‘Cross Whisper’ 12-inch arrives 4 December via Mute Records, featuring reworks by Regis, Pye Corner Audio, and boothnavy.

Stream ‘Cross Whisper – ANNA Remix’: