Belgian techno powerhouse Charlotte de Witte has released her latest three track EP, ‘Azadi’, alongside AI-generated vocalist NAVA, through her KNTXT label. Known for her uncompromising approach to techno and commanding presence on the international electronic music circuit, de Witte takes a socially conscious direction with a project centred on freedom, hope and female empowerment. All proceeds from the release will be donated to FEMENA, an organisation supporting women human rights defenders, feminist groups and movements across the Middle East, North Africa and Asia. The collaboration introduces an unconventional voice to de Witte’s catalogue, connecting electronic music, digital artistry and human rights advocacy.

The EP features three original tracks, ‘Azadi’, ‘Omid’ and ‘Tales of the Desert’, each featuring NAVA’s digitally created vocals. Translating to ‘freedom’ and ‘hope’ in Farsi, the first two titles reflect the project’s underlying message of resilience and liberation. Created in 2025 by British-Iranian digital artist Farbod Mehr, NAVA represents Iranian women who face restrictions on public singing. The project first attracted attention when de Witte previewed ‘Tales of the Desert’ alongside an AI-generated visual depicting the producer and NAVA against an expansive salt flat landscape. Rather than treating artificial intelligence solely as a production tool, the collaboration places a digitally constructed voice at the centre of a broader conversation about artistic expression and the right to be heard.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the EP, de Witte explains that she discovered NAVA through a friend and was immediately drawn to the message behind Mehr’s creation. The artist describes the collaboration as an opportunity to amplify voices that deserve greater recognition, resulting in three original productions with a shared purpose. Beyond its digital release, ‘Azadi’ will also be available on black 12 inch vinyl, expected to ship around December 11. With all proceeds directed towards FEMENA, the project extends beyond the dancefloor, using electronic music as a platform for solidarity, cultural expression and meaningful social impact.

Listen to ‘Azadi’ EP here:

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