Venezuelan born, Miami based DJ and producer NOTHANKYOU collaborated with Eran Hersh and Aycond for their latest collaboration, ‘Sambei’, released on November 6 via MoBlack Records. Known for incorporating Latin influences into his electronic productions, NOTHANKYOU has accumulated over 2.9 million Spotify streams, with releases through Universal Music Latino and SUNDAY / One Seven Music under Sony Music Denmark. His previous tracks have achieved notable chart success, including ‘SE TE NOTA’, which topped Beatport’s Latin chart, and ‘Summer in Milan’, which reached No. 2 on the Organic House Top 100. His music has also received support from established names including Cloonee and Mason Collective.

Driven by a rhythmic 124 BPM groove, ‘Sambei’ combines vibrant house piano melodies with the fluid percussion of samba and bossa nova, creating a lively fusion of Latin influences and Afro House production. The track balances its uplifting melodic elements with intricate rhythmic arrangements, allowing the percussion to shape its distinctive dancefloor energy. Speaking about the creative direction, NOTHANKYOU explains: ‘The piano had that classic house feel right away. We wanted to leave enough space for the samba swing to come through’.

Already gaining traction across the electronic music scene, ‘Sambei’ received early support from HUGEL and secured prominent placements on Beatport’s homepage and Afro House section. The collaboration subsequently climbed to No. 1 on Beatport’s Afro House Top 100 and No. 32 on the overall Top 100 chart, further highlighting its growing momentum. Building on this success, NOTHANKYOU is also preparing an upcoming release alongside Peppe Citarella through Union Records, continuing his exploration of Latin rooted electronic sounds.

Listen to ‘Sambei’ here:

Follow NOTHANKYOU:

Instagram – Beatport – Spotify

Follow Eran Hersh:

Instagram – TikTok – Facebook – Website – Spotify

Follow Aycond:

Instagram – YouTube – Website – Spotify