Tiësto is revisiting one of dance music’s most recognisable records, joining forces with Reflekt and vocalist Delline Bass for a new interpretation of ‘Need To Feel Loved’. The Dutch DJ and producer, whose career spans more than three decades, has recently been reconnecting with the trance sound that helped establish his global reputation. Reflekt, the production duo consisting of Seb Fontaine and Julian Peake, also known as Jay P, originally released the track in 2005 through Positiva Records. The single climbed to No. 1 on the UK Dance Chart and No. 14 on the UK Singles Chart, later earning Gold certification in the UK. More than two decades later, the celebrated anthem is preparing for another chapter.

Originally built around Delline Bass’ emotive vocals and a sample of Thomas Newman’s ‘Ghosts’ from the ‘Road to Perdition’ film soundtrack, ‘Need To Feel Loved’ became a defining record of the mid 2000s trance and progressive house era. Its atmospheric melodies, sweeping harmonies and unmistakable vocal delivery gave the track an enduring presence in electronic music. The 2009 Adam K & Soha Vocal Mix further cemented its reputation, introducing the record to a new generation of club audiences. While the production details of Tiësto’s upcoming version remain under wraps, a short preview shared by Fontaine on Instagram has already offered fans an early glimpse of the collaboration.

The announcement arrives as Tiësto continues to embrace his trance influences, following a sunrise closing performance at UNVRS Ibiza and a series of recent reworks and collaborations. Fontaine teased the release on social media with the words ‘Coming soon’, accompanied by artwork crediting Tiësto, Reflekt and Delline Bass. Although fan platform Tiësto Live has suggested November 27 as a potential release date, the artists have yet to officially confirm when the track will arrive. For now, the preview has reignited anticipation surrounding a dance classic that continues to resonate more than twenty years after its debut.

Watch the ‘Need To Feel Loved’ trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seb Fontaine (@sebfontaine)

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