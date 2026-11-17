Dutch DJ and producer Armin van Buuren has officially announced the upcoming release of ‘A State of Trance Year Mix 2026’, arriving on 11 December. The announcement follows his headline performance at Drumsheds London on 14 November, held as part of A State of Trance’s 25th anniversary celebrations. Since launching the influential radio programme in 2001, van Buuren has established ASOT as a major platform for trance music, connecting international audiences through weekly broadcasts, festival events and annual compilations. The London celebration marked another milestone for the brand, bringing its first UK indoor festival to the capital.

The upcoming ‘A State of Trance Year Mix 2026’ will continue van Buuren’s annual tradition of revisiting the tracks that have shaped the trance scene throughout the year. Bringing together a selection of standout releases, the compilation offers listeners a musical retrospective of the sounds and artists that have defined 2026. During his London performance, van Buuren introduced a special opening segment featuring renowned British DJ and broadcaster Pete Tong, later confirming that the same introduction would feature on the forthcoming Year Mix. The collaboration connects two influential figures in electronic music broadcasting, adding a distinctive opening to this year’s edition.

Sharing the news on Instagram following his performance, van Buuren confirmed that the introduction heard at Drumsheds would also open the upcoming compilation, while expressing his appreciation for the London audience. The announcement arrives during a significant period for A State of Trance, which recently celebrated its ASOT 1300 marathon

Look at the ‘A State of Trance Year Mix 2026’ post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armin van Buuren (@arminvanbuuren)

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