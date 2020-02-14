Today, Pasquale Rotella, Insomniac Founder and CEO, unveiled the theme for the 2020 Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas through a special Instagram message. This year, Headliners will celebrate mindfulness with kineticZEN at the world’s largest dance music festival.





“In our hyperconnected world, it’s easy to get distracted from making time to care for our minds, our bodies, and things that feed the soul,” said Rotella. “In 2019, we harnessed the collective intensity of our culture at the kineticFIELD when we debuted kineticENERGY. This year, we celebrate mindfulness with kineticZEN. Anything that fuels our focus and helps us achieve balance is our zen. For some people, that could be dancing, working out, going for a bike ride or a long drive, or just chilling on the beach and taking in a beautiful sunset. I’ve always tried to encourage Headliners to live in the moment and be present. I need reminders myself each day. Life is full of opportunities for reflection, and in those moments we can visualize the world we want to create for ourselves and for each other. I’m grateful and excited to celebrate this next journey with you all. See you soon!”

Every year EDC Las Vegas creates a new theme for the festival, which manifests itself at kineticFIELD and spans throughout the grounds. Recent themes include a kineticCATHEDRAL for sonic worship (2014); a Crystal Village inhabited by owl guardians (2015); a kineticTEMPLE of sacred sounds (2016); the open arms of Mother Earth, kineticGAIA (2017); the epicenter of universal love, kineticLOVE (2018) and kineticENERGY for nature always in motion (2019).

EDC Las Vegas returns in less than 90 days for three unforgettable nights Under the Electric Sky at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, May 15–17. 2020 will mark the festival’s tenth year in Las Vegas, creating a world of unparalleled experiences celebrating love, life, art and music for festivalgoers from around the globe. Headliners will be wowed by nightly fireworks displays, eight unique stages that will ignite and inspire, interactive art installations, over-the-top performers and a palpable energy that will be felt from dusk till dawn.

Passes for the 18+ EDC Las Vegas 2020 are sold out. Headliners can join the waitlist for GA, GA+ and VIP passes here.

via press release | Photo via Marc Van Der Aa for Insomniac Events