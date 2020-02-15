Huge congrats to Anna Lunoe, as she introduces her new baby boy, Rocky!





The best Valentine’s Day gifts come in small packages, and it appears Anna gave birth to this bundle of joy on February 14th, just to sweeten up the deal. He joins baby Willa, who was born on August 28, 2017.

“HI, ROCKY,” Anna shares in the post below.

It’s safe to say the EDM community is welcoming baby Rocky with open arms — just one photo is all it took to capture our hearts. A-Trak, Oliver Heldens, Nervo, Boys Noize, JOYRYDE, Habstrakt, Wax Motif, Born Dirty, and many more congratulate Anna in the comments.

See the precious Mother/Son moment below.

Photo via Rukes.com