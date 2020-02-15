Today our social media feeds are overrun by cute couples and Valentine’s Day posts, chocolates, flowers, and teddy bears — and, wait a second, was that Marshmello?





The masked DJ appears in rare form in the photo below, all smiles on Valentine’s Day with his Instagram star girlfriend Kelsey Calemine. We all know well by now, Marshmello’s true identity as Chris Comstock aka Dotcom. However, an unmasked Marshmello is something we’ll never get used to seeing.

Judging by the comments, most of Kelsey’s followers seem to be surprised she’s dating Marshmello. Even Diplo chimes in, coming off a bit perturbed, “lol chris told me he was 100 percent my valentine.” Awkward.

Happy belated Valentine’s Day, everyone! See the photo below!

Kelsey Calemine & Marshmello

Photo via Rukes.com