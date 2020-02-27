Exodus Festival Grants All-Access Pass To More Than A Dozen Parties In Vegas For Just One Ticket

Not every festival needs to have massive stages, a singular venue, or just one lineup. Exodus Festival returns for it’s 11th consecutive year as Las Vegas’ longest running festival with over 10 parties, 20 top-charting DJs, over the course of four weekends, for just one ticket.





The Las Vegas festival takes place over the course of four weekends this summer including Memorial Day (May 21-25, 2020), 4th of July (July 2-6, 2020) Summer Love (July 30-August 3, 2020), and Labor Day (September 3-7). It will feature many of the world’s largest DJs including The Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Tiësto, Diplo and many more.

Marking their biggest summer season to date, other incredible artists taking up Exodus’ 2020 line-up include Martin Garrix, Alesso, DJ Snake, ZEDD, Major Lazer, Loud Luxury, Steve Aoki, Illenium and many more.

“Las Vegas is a city unlike any other, that demands to be experienced properly,” says Andrew Christoforou, Founder. “When we started this festival, we wanted to curate an unimaginable experience for Vegas party seekers that matches them up with great venues and even better DJ talent — all at affordable pricing. Through our local partnerships, we’re proud to say that Exodus helps contribute to Vegas’ vibrant party culture, which not only gives attendees incredible memories but a reason to come back and do it all over again.”

For those looking to plan their next Las Vegas adventure, the next lineup release for their 4th of July weekend will be announced in April 2020. Tickets to the festival and more information can be found by visiting Exodus Las Vegas.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND LINE-UP*

THUR. MAY 21

Party Favor – Hakkasan Nightclub

FRI. MAY 22

Steve Aoki – Wet Republic

The Chainsmokers – XS Nightclub

SAT. MAY 23

The Chainsmokers- Encore Beach Club

Tiësto – Hakkasan Nightclub

Diplo – Encore Beach Club At Night

SUN. MAY 24

David Guetta – Encore Beach Club

*Other artist(s) to be announced*

MON. MAY 25

Major Lazer – Encore Beach Club

*Other artist(s) to be announced*