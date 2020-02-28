With the longest time between new albums in the group’s history, Big Gigantic’s new album Free Your Mind is officially out now. Four years since their last album, Brighter Future, Dom and Jeremy return with an album that shows off all of their best qualities and takes the quality up a notch all at once.





Over the course of thirteen tracks with twelve collaborators including Louis Futon & Pell, The Funk Hunters, Kidepo, Ashe, Nevve, and more, Big Gigantic paints a beautiful melodic soundscape with lush melodies, and plenty of brass to keep you satisfied until their next album.

“We’re so excited to present to you, FREE YOUR MIND!! This album has been one of my favorite albums we’ve put together. There’s so many songs I love on this album and we’re so excited to finally be able to share the whole thing with you. We hope you love it as much as we do!!” – Dom

“I might say this every album, but this really is my favorite we’ve done! Dom took his producing & writing game up 1,000 levels. Really love all the features we have and on top of all that the music is going to be sooooooo much fun to play live. Can’t wait to share it with the world!” – Jeremy

Listen to Free Your Mind below!

In addition to announcing Free Your Mind, the live electronic pioneers are taking their 3D Live Experience on a massive 26-date tour culminating with the band’s 12th headlining date at Red Rocks with new ROWDYTOWN dates hitting New York while expanding to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Tour Dates (Support from Ookay ^ & Droeloe *)

3/25 St. Louis, MO @ Pageant ^

3/26 Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^

3/27 Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom ^

3/28 Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion Ballroom ^

3/29 Austin, TX ACL Live @ Moody Theatre ^

4/1 Indianapolis, IN @ Pavilion ^

4/2 Columbus, OH @ Express Live ^

4/3 Madison, WI @ Sylvee ^

4/4 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple ^

4/5 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^

4/8 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

4/9 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

4/10 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^

4/11 Washington, DC @ Anthem ^

4/14 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live *

4/15 Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium *

4/16 Charlotte, NC @ Credit Metro Union Amp *

4/17 Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station *

4/18 Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre *

4/19 Norfolk, VA @ The Norva *

4/20 Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

ROWDYTOWN Dates w/ Special Guests

5/1 Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine

5/2 Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

5/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage

9/25 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (w/ Peekaboo, Slenderbodies & Dreamer’s Delight)

9/26 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Gigantic Nghtmre w GoldFish, Covex + Special Guests)

Photo via Rukes.com