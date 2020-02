For their fourth new single this week, Disclosure offer up “Etran,” a tribal, beat-focused single with loads of house flavor. They call upon a collaborator for the second time this week in Etran Finatawa, a Nigerian group that fuses Arab and African sounds.





With a fourth single out this week, a fifth and final one to round out this series tomorrow is almost all but confirmed. Listen to “Etran” from Disclosure below and go here to listen to the previous singles.

Photo via Sam Neill Photo