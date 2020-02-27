Home

A-Trak and Armand Van Helden are keeping the vibes coming with another serving of Duck Sauce.


The duo returned last month with their feel-good single “Smiley Face,” and now A-Trak promises more on the way. Considering it had been six years since we last heard any Duck Sauce originals, we’ll take all we can get.

Prior to the release of “Smiley Face,” fans were treated to a brief 8-second clip of the track. So far, this tweet is our only hint of a new single due out Friday — so we’ll keep our eyes and ears peeled for more.

A press release on the return of the project is just too good to not share:

In 2009 A.D., two rogue researchers set on a path to spread the gospel of man’s most stoic waterfowl friend: the duck. For five feathered years, the Canadian trapezist known on the Dark Web as A-Trak and the diplomatic passport-holding hostage negotiation expert Armand Van Helden distilled their avian discoveries to the tune of the kickdrum. They called this project Duck Sauce.

Quack, quack.

 

Photo via Coachella