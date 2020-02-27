A-Trak and Armand Van Helden are keeping the vibes coming with another serving of Duck Sauce.
The duo returned last month with their feel-good single “Smiley Face,” and now A-Trak promises more on the way. Considering it had been six years since we last heard any Duck Sauce originals, we’ll take all we can get.
🦆 anybody want a 2nd serving on Friday? 🦆
— Knowledge Of Selfie (@atrak) February 24, 2020
Prior to the release of “Smiley Face,” fans were treated to a brief 8-second clip of the track. So far, this tweet is our only hint of a new single due out Friday — so we’ll keep our eyes and ears peeled for more.
A press release on the return of the project is just too good to not share:
In 2009 A.D., two rogue researchers set on a path to spread the gospel of man’s most stoic waterfowl friend: the duck. For five feathered years, the Canadian trapezist known on the Dark Web as A-Trak and the diplomatic passport-holding hostage negotiation expert Armand Van Helden distilled their avian discoveries to the tune of the kickdrum. They called this project Duck Sauce.
Quack, quack.
Photo via Coachella