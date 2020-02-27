A-Trak Promises More Duck Sauce On The Way Very Soon

A-Trak and Armand Van Helden are keeping the vibes coming with another serving of Duck Sauce.





The duo returned last month with their feel-good single “Smiley Face,” and now A-Trak promises more on the way. Considering it had been six years since we last heard any Duck Sauce originals, we’ll take all we can get.

🦆 anybody want a 2nd serving on Friday? 🦆 — Knowledge Of Selfie (@atrak) February 24, 2020

Prior to the release of “Smiley Face,” fans were treated to a brief 8-second clip of the track. So far, this tweet is our only hint of a new single due out Friday — so we’ll keep our eyes and ears peeled for more.

A press release on the return of the project is just too good to not share:

In 2009 A.D., two rogue researchers set on a path to spread the gospel of man’s most stoic waterfowl friend: the duck. For five feathered years, the Canadian trapezist known on the Dark Web as A-Trak and the diplomatic passport-holding hostage negotiation expert Armand Van Helden distilled their avian discoveries to the tune of the kickdrum. They called this project Duck Sauce.

Quack, quack.

Photo via Coachella