Seven Lions and Dimibo Release New Amygdala Mix Under Abraxis Alias

Seven Lions and Dimibo’s collaborative project Abraxis is making its EDC Las Vegas debut this year, and the duo just released a new mix in celebration of the news.





Called the Amygdala Mix, this hour-long journey through various styles of trance should give you an excellent idea of what to expect if you’ve never heard an Abraxis live set or even didn’t know the project existed.

Listen to the mix below!