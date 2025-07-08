Camp Network teams up with KOR Protocol: Revolutionising remix culture & royalties, featuring remix packs by deadmau5, Richie Hawtin

Camp Network is a leading Autonomous Layer 1 blockchain empowering artists, fans and creators with real-time royalties. The blockchain has now taken a bold step into the future of content by acquiring a stake in KOR Protocol; a renowned pioneer in Intellectual Property tokenisation and AI-generated content.

This powerhouse partnership will merge Intellectual Property assets from KOR Protocol, creating fresh financial opportunities for artists, rights holders and fans alike. It will feature groundbreaking collaborations with deadmau5, GRAMMY-Award winner Imogen Heap, Richie Hawtin and Netflix’s iconic dystopian series Black Mirror.

Additionally, Camp Network will integrate KOR’s flagship AI remix tool, KORUS, which features remix packs from Imogen Heap, deadmau5-owned mau5trap, Plastikman (aka Richie Hawtin) and online music store Beatport. This will allow artists to easily remix and distribute music via Camp Network’s dApps, and users will receive automated royalties in real-time, whenever their music is streamed.

Following the momentum of Camp Network’s Phase 1 testnet (which saw 50M+ transactions and 4M+ wallets), the newly launched Phase 2 brings in 16 new teams, highlighting how dApps are the future of IP onboarding. Past campaigns with creators like comic artist Rob Feldman, have already proven the model with 300K unique IP assets created and 200K users reached.

