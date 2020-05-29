It’s only been three years since the last Kygo album, hardly the longest an artist has gone between projects; but still, a lot has happened in the past three years. Today, he’s out with his expansive 18-track album, Golden Hour, featuring a truly impressive collection of collaborators on each and every song, including OneRepublic, Zak Abel, Kim Petras, Oh Wonder, Whitney Houston, Zara Larsson & Tyga, Sasha Sloan, Rhys Lewis, Zac Brown, and more.





“I was fortunate enough to work with some of my favorite artists and writers on Golden Hour,” said Kygo. “There are quite a few songs on the album where I had the chance to collaborate with our team. These are artists I believe in. Working with some of my favorite up-and-coming musicians really made these songs special for the album.”

Kygo mentions that it was hard to narrow down the album to just 18 songs, though he is still proud they all have “the classic ‘Kygo’ sound.” And while it’s good that he hasn’t compromised his musical identity at all over the past four years since he released his debut album, Cloud Nine, he also has struggled to evolve. All of the songs on the album sound vaguely similar, both to each other and to the songs on Kids In Love and Cloud Nine.

That isn’t to say there aren’t some standouts, though. “Beautiful” with Sandro Cavazza is a beautifully uptempo house song with more of a house and less of a tropical flavor than his usual productions. As a longtime fan and friend of Avicii, Kygo teaming up with Sandro was sure to to create something wonderful. Already released, the collaboration “Lose Somebody” with OneRepublic is also going to be one of Kygo’s best tracks of his career.

Kygo will perform Golden Hour in its entirety during his virtual Golden Hour Festival presented in partnership with live streaming entertainment leader LiveXLive and Palm Tree Crew today at 1PM PT. The event will be broadcasted on Kygo’s YouTube channel powered by LiveXLive. Click HERE to watch!. Fans can also watch on @KygoMusic and @LiveXLive social channels including Twitch, TikTok and Facebook, as well as on LiveXLive’s apps and website.

Listen to the album below!