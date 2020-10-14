Skrillex’s “Sicko Mode” remix is a vibe, but it’s time for a proper rave update. Even in the absence of actual shows, k?d steps up to the plate with this epic DJ tool that is perfect for the live setting.

It starts out as normal but soon ramps up and explodes with some hardcore ferocity and massive bass. After a quick break, it jumps back in with an even higher tempo and extra drums — this is something that’s precisely made to decimate crowds and dancefloors and it gets the job done right.

Check it out below and get that free download!

Photo by Nicole Busch