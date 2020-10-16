Major Lazer’s next (and maybe final) album, Music Is The Weapon, is due out next Friday, October 23. The group just revealed the album’s full tracklist, including most of their 2019 and 2020 singles.

Tracks like “Can’t Take It From Me” with Skip Marley, “Trigger” with Khalid, “Que Calor” with J Balvin and El Alfa, and “Lay Your Head On Me” with Marcus Mumford will be featured on the album, along with unheard singles featuring Alessia Cara, French Montana and Beam, Nucleya, and others. Singles “Rave de Favela” and “Evapora” appear to be the only recent singles they’ve released to not be on the album, along with the Soca Storm EP released toward the beginning of the year.

Along with the news of the tracklist, they’ve also just dropped what must be the final single from the album, “QueLoQue” with Paloma Mami.

Check out the full tracklist below and stay tuned for the full release next week!

