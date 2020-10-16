So we all know that RL Grime is dropping Halloween IX at the end of the month, but now he and T-PAIN are doing something??? The rapper tweeted at the trap producer yesterday with a simple enough message, “I killed it bro.”

With the new mixtape on the horizon, the chances of T-PAIN doing the intro after this tweet are pretty high. But what if it was more and the two of them were dropping some new music in the mix, too? RL’s roster of rappers he’s worked with is pretty lengthy, from Jeremih & Tory Lanez to Joji & Chief Keef, Ty Dolla $ign, 24hrs, Big Sean, and more.

The potential for greatness here is high no matter the outcome, though we’d rather have both if it was up to us.

Regardless, we’ll likely find out what’s in store when Halloween IX drops on October 29.

Photo via OH DAG YO