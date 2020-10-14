Live Nation has launched the Black Tour Directory — a new online resource that connects tour organizers with black workers and black-owned businesses.

From tour managers to sound engineers, production equipment to security, and lighting to merchandising, the site is a go-to for planning gigs and entire tours. It’s a move to help promote diversity and awareness in live music and events.

Founder and CEO of MCG Productions, Michael “Huggy” Carter, says the reality is — “Most artists don’t pay attention, all they know is when they walk in that it works, they don’t know who put it together. Black artists should look at who’s on their team.”

The creation and implementation of the Black Tour Directory is discussed here.

Check it out at blacktourdirectory.com.

Source: Rolling Stone | Photo via Rukes.com