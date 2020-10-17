Earlier this week on Wednesday, October 14, multi-platinum, rising global artist SAINt JHN performed a fiery rendition of his massive hit single “Roses” at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Gracing a stage built ‘in the round’, a larger-than-life 3D custom visual of the skeleton on a motorcycle frequented in SAINt’s artwork cruising in flames designed by electronic artist deadmau5 added nuance to imposing effect.

deadmau5’ custom visual design for SAINt JHN utilized Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, the world’s most open and advanced real-time 3D creation tool. Continuously evolving to serve not only its original purpose as a state-of-the-art game engine, today Unreal gives creators across industries the freedom and control to deliver cutting-edge content, interactive experiences, and immersive virtual worlds.

Check out the performance below and look for deadmau5 to perform his annual ‘day of the deadmau5’ themed shows as entirely contactless outdoor experiences Thursday, October 29 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and Friday, October 30 & Saturday, October 31 at Chicago’s Seatgeek Stadium. Tickets are on sale now.