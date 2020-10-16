Calvin Harris has been trying to sell his 6,000 sq ft Hollywood Hills home for two years after buying it from the previous owner, Steve Angello. Now, the home is finally off the market and it’s going to another major music figure: Charli XCX.

According to Variety, the singer paid $5.1 million for the mansion. Harris initially listed it for $5.75 million in 2019 and relisted it for $5.5 million earlier this year, so it’s quite a bit less than he hoped for, but still a hefty chunk of change.

The house features a four-bedroom, six-bathroom “luxe aesthetic, including an 18-foot-high wood-beamed ceiling in the living room, which also features floor-to-ceiling walls of glass and a château-style fireplace; an open-plan upgraded kitchen and dining area with black cabinetry and black stone countertops; and a bar/lounge area with gray built-in banquette seating and an entire wall of windows overlooking a wraparound deck. The main suite is unusually large, spanning two floors, with its own sitting room, custom-fit dressing room, and spalike bathroom with dual vanities and a Jacuzzi-style deep-soaking tub.”

In addition to his newly offloaded home, Harris also sold off his picturesque compound in the same neighborhood for $7 million earlier this year.

via Architectural Digest