Oregon is the first state to decriminalize all drugs, promoting rehabilitation instead of incarceration.

The Measure 110 law went into effect yesterday, treating possession of small amounts of hard drugs like a violation, similar to a traffic ticket. According to Oregon Live, these “small amounts” are defined as follows:

Less than 1 gram of heroin

Less than 1 gram, or less than 5 pills, of MDMA

Less than 2 grams of methamphetamine

Less than 40 units of LSD

Less than 12 grams of psilocybin

Less than 40 units of methadone

Less than 40 pills of oxycodone

Less than 2 grams of cocaine

For possession of larger amounts of illegal drugs, it’s a misdemeanor and a $100 fine, instead of a felony and potential prison sentence. This applies for:

1 to 3 grams of heroin

1 to 4 grams of MDMA

2 to 8 grams of methamphetamine

2 to 8 grams of cocaine

Measure 110, which passed with 58% in favor in November 2020, prioritizes drug treatment over punishment. Violators can avoid a fine by agreeing to a health assessment and are encouraged to seek treatment.

Sources: KGW, Oregon Live | Photo Credit: © NGC / G Hughes