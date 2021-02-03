Instagram is putting more power in its users’ hands by allowing them to bring back previously deleted posts.

Now, Instagram photos, videos, reels, IGTV and videos can be restored up to 30 days after deletion. Stories can be restored up to 24 hours after deletion. Account owners must authenticate via text or email to gain access to this new feature.

Not only does this Instagram feature protect against hackers who could potentially gain control of an account and delete content, users can go back on their “felt cute might delete later” moments again and again.

To recover deleted posts, go to Settings > Account > Recently Deleted. Posts in this folder will be automatically deleted after 30 days with the exception of stories, which disappear after 24 hours.

In addition, Instagram already allows users to archive posts, instead of permanently deleting them. Basically, the more Instagram can encourage users to keep content on the platform, the more it thrives.

Source: The Verge | Image via Instagram