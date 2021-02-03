San Holo just made the announcement for a new album and a new chapter — bb u ok? drops May 21st.

The producer’s highly anticipated second album boasts 20 songs, including the previously released title track “bb u ok?” and “find your way” featuring Bipolar Sunshine. Other features on the album include The Nicholas, American Football, Rivers Cuomo of Weezer, Chet Porter, Mija & Mr. Carmack.

The calming, emotional demeanor of “bb u ok?” and “find your way” have already set the tone for the album, which we expect to be as beautiful at is it healing. There’s an unprecedented hype surrounding the release, and now we’re counting down the days — 46 to be exact.

San Holo shares: “i wrote bb u ok? (album 2) at an airbnb in Echo Park, Los Angeles, back in 2019. i’m so happy to finally share it with you all soon! i’ve been waiting for this day for so long!”

The bb u ok? online store is officially open. Shop and pre-order the album here.

See the full tracklist below.

————————————————

new album. new chapter 💌🥺

————————————————

‘bb u ok?’ (album 2)

20 tracks

out may 21

pre-order here:https://t.co/k30LUnVjWd pic.twitter.com/0ZaZJwEJh2 — San Holo (89%) (@sanholobeats) February 3, 2021

Tracklist

1. i am thinking of you

2. IT HURTS!

3. new one (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)

4. bb u ok?

5. black and white

6. i just wanna fucking cry (feat. The Nicholas)

7. heal (↑%)

8. lonely in LA

9. the great clown Pagliacci

10. i get lonely around people, too

11. thoughts and chemicals (feat. American Football)

12. MY FAULT

13. make this moment last

14. find your way (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)

15. do you see me?

16. FEELS RIGHT

17. ewing street

18. wheels up (feat. Rivers Cuomo of Weezer)

19. you’ve changed, i’ve changed (feat. Chet Porter)

20. one more day (feat. Mija & Mr. Carmack)

Photo via Rukes.com