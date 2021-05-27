Liverpool trials intended to test for COVID-19 transmission at live events have resulted in “no detectable spread.”

In April and May, more than 13,000 people reportedly attended two nightclub events, a Sefton Park music festival, and a three-day business conference. Participants had to take a lateral flow test and show a negative result before attending. Face coverings and social distancing were not required.

Per BBC, “The process saw five people unable to attend after testing positive, four being identified as possibly having the virus at an event and seven having the virus four to seven days after they attended.”