New York venues are able to return to 100% capacity, as long as attendees are fully vaccinated.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Wednesday as the state has seen a steady decline in COVID-19 cases. The government continues to lift coronavirus-related restrictions for businesses including museums, theaters, gyms, retail and food service.

“It works for the venue, it also works for the public because it’s another incentive to get vaccinated,” Cuomo stated. “Having a vaccine allows you to participate in those venues that go to 100% fully vaccinated.”

Some venues also have the option to host 50% vaccinated and 50% unvaccinated people. However, that puts a limit on the amount of attendees allowed into stadiums, arenas, and other spaces. In these instances, the unvaccinated section requires empty seats between each person or party.

Residential gatherings have been bumped up to 50 people, while indoor catered gatherings can host up to 250 people or 500 fully vaccinated people.

At the time of this writing, 52.5% of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccination and 44.6% are fully vaccinated. See the numbers here.

