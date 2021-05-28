From the very first note of “Back In Time,” the new collaboration between unexpected partners Marshmello and Carnage, we’re urged to think, “Yo listen up, here’s the story / About a little guy that lives in a blue world” … and that’s exactly by design. Even the autotuned vocals, at least the notes, are sort of in that same vein.

However, once we get to the main portion of the song, we get an interesting blend of Salvatore Ganacci, Vitas, and ATC with, for lack of a better word, “bloopy” vocal chops, a bouncy rhythm, and some classic ’90s Eurodance synths.

Saying this is a unique and interesting collaboration is likely the biggest understatement of the year. And it’s certainly bound to be devisive — however, I have a feeling that it’s going to be one of those songs you’re not sure about at first but slowly but surely worms its way into your head until you can’t help but begrudgingly bounce around when it comes on. And then you shamefully rush to switch the song when your roommate comes in and asks what you’re doing.

That being said, time will tell how this once-in-a-blue-moon team up will perform.

Check out the music video below.