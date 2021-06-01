After much planning and rescheduling, Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival has finally and officially locked in dates for 2022.

Weekend one takes place over April 15 – 17 and weekend two over April 22 – 24 as the iconic music festival returns to Indio, California for the first time since 2019. Advance tickets for Coachella go on sale this Friday.

In addition to the announcement below, Coachella reassures 2020 ticketholders via tweet, “orders will automatically be good for the weekend you’ve purchased and you’ll be sent new wristbands for 2022.”

The 2020 lineup, which headlined Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean, was put on hold due to the pandemic. Calvin Harris, Flume, Disclosure, Louis the Child and many more were also scheduled to perform.

Get signed up for Coachella’s 2022 pre-sale here and see the buying guide here.

See you in the desert 🌵 Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. Register now to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT.https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/0PzCZYrbB6 — Coachella (@coachella) June 1, 2021

Photo courtesy of Coachella