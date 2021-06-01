Denver’s premiere dance music festival, Global Dance, just announced their official lineup for 2021, going down in just over a month, July 23-24, at Mile High Stadium.

Following a memorable performance in 2018, Illenium and Said The Sky return for another b2b, this time adding Dabin to the mix to (nearly) recreate Illenium’s epic live show tour ensemble; however, the DJ set format is sure to see the three artists throw in some curveballs we’re not used to seeing. Elsewhere, Excision, Tiësto, Kaskade, and more will grace the main stage for some truly explosive energy.

Also featured on the lineup will be Doctor P b2b Funtcase, Carnage, Claude VonStroke, Dion Timmer, Riot Ten, Tchami, Sullivan King, Zomboy, Tritonal, and more.

Tickets go on sale this coming Monday, June 7th, at 12pm MDT. Go to the link in the tweet below to learn more!

Photo by Speedfest