Seven Lions’ pattern of hopping on with two or more other producers to create an epic song is long established — “Shadows,” with Wooli & Amidy; “Foolish Of Me,” with Jason Ross & Crystal Skies; “Don’t Wanna Fall,” with Last Heroes & HALIENE; “Another Me,” with Excision, Wooli, & Dylan Matthew… the list goes on.

But perhaps the most enthralling collaborative effort yet has just been announced, as he teams up with Trivecta and Blanke for “Wild & Broken,” featuring RBBTS.

This will be the first collaboration between Seven Lions & Trivecta since 2019’s massive hit, “Island” with Nevve, and the first collaboration between Blanke and either artist, though he’s remixed Seven Lions in the past.

Stay tuned for any previews of this epic collaboration and wait for Friday for the full release!