Okeechobee Music x Arts Festival returns for its 5th anniversary over March 3 – 6, 2022.

Following the 2019 partnership announcement between Insomniac Events and Soundslinger, the 2020 edition of Okeechobee was one of the world’s last major music festivals to successfully take place prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and global shutdown.

Pasquale Rotella, Insomniac founder and CEO, shares:

After this long year, I couldn’t be more excited to return to Sunshine Grove and be back in nature with all my Okeechobee friends and fam. This festival is all about music, camping out, and making s’mores while dancing in a jungle, grass fields, and on a beautiful beach. It was the last festival I attended before the pandemic hit so I can’t wait to be back!

Okeechobee is an experience like no other located in Sunshine Grove, Florida, featuring The Grove and Be, Here, Now stages. Plus, Aquachobee Beach daytime performances and Jungle 51’s dusk-til-dawn dance parties. Organizers and attendees alike are more than ready to enter the portal once again.

Festival tickets and camping passes will be available for a limited time during pre-sale this Thursday, June 3.

Okeechobeeings! We can’t wait to welcome you home to Sunshine Grove March 3-6 and celebrate 5 years!

→ https://t.co/c5PL84V11V #EnterThePortal 🌀💫🌴 pic.twitter.com/Z4ASCPFZP4 — Okeechobee (@okeechobeefest) June 1, 2021

Photo via dvphotovideo for Okeechobee