This new ID from Chris Lake and Grimes has everybody talking…

Over the weekend the producer took the stage at Get Funky in Salt Lake City, Utah and threw down for a special Fisher x Chris Lake b2b at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler, AZ. He rinsed out the unreleased collaboration in both spots and the crowds went wild.

Taking it a step further, Grimes took to social media to share her own clip of the production from a behind-the-scenes perspective — “@chrislake testing our Song!” She coyly asked, “Shud we release this?”

Chris Lake chimed in via tweet, with a “highly anticipated announcement coming next week.”

Rezz also recently announced she and Grimes are working on a song together, another much anticipated collab years in the works. Read more on that here.

See below and preview the hot new Chris Lake x Grimes collab here as well.

Chris Lake x Grimes

Photo via Rukes.com