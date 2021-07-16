After taking a year off in 2020, like 99% of other festivals due to the global pandemic, Lost Lands is coming back this September and they’re doing it BIG. Bringing back the dinosaurs to Legend Valley in Ohio, Excision’s namesake festival just dropped their lineup in the middle of their Reunion festival at the same venue, which was delayed earlier today due to inclement weather.

Plenty of familiar names make an appearance on this year’s lineup, and plenty of new names, as well, as part of the 162 total artists performing September 24-26.

There’s almost too many names to go over every single one, but some standouts include Dieselboy, Diesel. (aka Shaq), Dr Fresch, Svdden Death presents VOYD, Getter, a drum & bass set from Downlink, and more.

Check out your 2021 lineup below!!

Headbangers, the Lost Lands 2021 lineup! pic.twitter.com/q5Vq8hoJ1g — Excision (@Excision) July 17, 2021

Photo via Jake West Photo