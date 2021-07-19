Ah yes, that time of year again. When debates about the importance of a popularity contest ring without end on social media, and yet, the DJ Mag Top 100 soldiers on year after year, since the poll began in 1993, even in the midst of a global pandemic.

With live shows returning, the annual Top 100 could look a little different this year, but probably not that much. The Top 10 has gone largely unchanged for the past few years, though last year did have a bit of a shake up, while the rest of the list usually undergoes plenty of new entries and some astronomical rises and falls.

Voting for the DJ Mag Top 100 opens this Wednesday, July 21. You can cast your votes once open at vote.djmag.com.

The Top 100 DJs Virtual festival series also returns this year, taking place every Saturday and Sunday from July 24 — September 19. It will be broadcast across DJ Mag’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels. Saturdays will be dedicated to Top 100 DJs, with Sundays celebrating the Alternative Top 100 DJs.

Confirmed Saturday DJs include reigning Top 100 DJs champion David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Mariana Bo, Timmy Trumpet, Lokyii, Carta, Casper Yu, Ummet Ozcan, Oliver Heldens, Steve Aoki, Afrojack, Nifra, ATB, Bassjackers, Vini Vici, Vize, Fedde Le Grand, KSHMR, Ayrue, and many more.

For a look back at last year’s Top 100, go here.

Photo via Rukes.com