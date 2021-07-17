Just over a month ago, Calvin Harris put out his latest single, the bright summer-bop, “By Your Side” featuring Tom Grennan. It’s already proven to be a massive hit with over 45 million streams and counting. Now, Oliver Heldens has stepped in to give “By Your Side” the club-ready remix it deserves.

Oliver has always been one of Calvin’s go-to’s for official remixes. The Dutch superstar has previously remixed Harris’s hits “Outside” and “One Kiss.” Now, this re-work of “By Your Side” is sure to become a staple in Oliver’s (and maybe Calvin’s?) sets going forward.

The remix opens up with Tom Grennan’s bright and uplifting vocal hook. However, instead of a poppy summer anthem, we get a melodic progressive house track that is ready made for the dancefloor. Featuring all of Oliver’s signature production techniques, this one is sure to delight fans. The marimbas in the drop are a nice touch that only Oliver Heldens could pull off. Save this one for the end of your pool party, once the sun starts setting.

Check out the Oliver Heldens remix of Calvin Harris “By Your Side” featuring Tom Grennan, out now on Sony Music UK.