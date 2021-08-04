Less than 24 hours after Excision announced his destination festival in Cancun, Diplo has revealed a four-day Cabo experience for his house-leaning label, Higher Ground.

With headline performances taking place at The Me by Melia Resorts and Hotel from Feb 17-21, 2022, the event will unite lovers of deeper shades of dance music from all over the world for a four-day experience showcasing the Higher Ground label in an intimate and entirely new format.

Additional performances soundtracking the four-day event will include Australian-born house star Sonny Fodera, silky UK house icons Gorgon City, British house music DJ and producer Duke Dumont, Manchester production duo Solardo, legendary genre-crossing hitmaker Paul Woolford, beloved modern house phenom VNSSA, rising star John Summit, tech house producer GW Harrison, beloved party starter J.Phlip, Los Angeles house artist J. Worra, London based house and techno duo MANT, innovative genre-bending producer Melé, and more to be announced.

Travel experiences for Diplo’s Higher Ground Cabo will include a four day, four night stay at The Me and a variety of additional 4* and 5* hotel options, along with access to all parties, performances, and outdoor activities. Monthly payment plans are available in the lead up to the event with a $30 deposit and at no additional interest. Pollen Presents also offers a COVID-19 Money Back Guarantee making the event 100% refundable if it is cancelled or rescheduled due to COVID-19.

More information on rooms and prices can be found on the Pollen Presents website.