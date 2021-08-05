Chicago house legend Paul Johnson died yesterday at the age of 50.

The pioneering DJ/producer was hospitalized in mid-July due to COVID-19, according to multiple posts on his Instagram feed. However, cause of death has not been released at this time.

“Initially hospitalized on July 17, Paul Johnson fought up until the very end,” an official statement reads. “His death comes as a shock to family and fans alike.”

“Paul’s charismatic spirit made him a friend to many and an inspiration to all. The Johnson family is devastated, the outpouring of support has been tremendous and for that they are grateful.”

Johnson began honing his DJ craft as a teenager in the 80s and expanded into production in the 90s. He released hundreds of records over the next three decades, dropping massive hits in the process including “Get Get Down,” “Hear The Music,” “Music’s In Me,” and many more.

Billboard shares a sentiment well worth echoing, “Johnson’s legacy as a house music great is perhaps most famously cemented within Daft Punk’s 1997 track ‘Teachers,’ which over its three-minute duration lists the French electronic duo’s many influences. Johnson is the first artist named.”

Rest in peace.

Paul Johnson – Get Get Down

Sources: Block Club Chicago, Billboard