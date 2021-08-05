Alison Wonderland stole the show with this moment at Lollapalooza over the weekend, when she dropped an unexpected version of “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo.

This hot take on the viral smash, remixed by AW and QUIX, feeds off the crowd’s energy with its singalong appeal, before dropping into an absolutely savage, thumping beat. The result is part pop, part trap, and fully rave worthy, as two forces in dance music join together again.

“good 4 u remix by me & @quixofficial for @lollapalooza a crossover u never knew u needed,” the DJ/producer shares via Instagram.

Alison Wonderland and QUIX have already proven their dream team status, as heard with their flawless collaboration “TIME.”

Now, can we get an official remix on this one? Please and thank you!

Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u (Alison Wonderland x QUIX Remix)

Photo via Rukes.com