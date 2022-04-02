Back in 2010 when I first started listening to dubstep, Never Say Die was the first real label that I found that was putting out what I liked. Among the likes of SKisM, Zomboy, Dodge & Fuski, there was also Mobscene, 501, Eptic, Habstrakt, Bar9, Foreign Beggars, and more who have at one time or another released on the label.

NSD began to gain notoriety around the time of Zomboy’s Game Time EP in 2011, with The Dead Symphonic proving a formidable follow up the year after. But label head SKisM was responsible for cultivating a dubstep label in a time when brostep was most popular and giving it a little extra bit of edge, especially with a UK/EU flavor.

Sadly, today, NSD announced that they have put out their last release.

“We’re immensely proud of everything the label has done to impact the genre in the way that it has,” their official statement reads, “but the simple truth is that we’ve achieved everything we set out to do (and more) in this industry, and it’s time for the team to move onto other things.”

NSD 2009-2022. pic.twitter.com/LOylp3Qblc — Never Say Die Records (@neversaydie) April 2, 2022

Never Say Die has put out hundreds of singles and EPs, and albums, over the course of the last 13 years. You can view their whole discography on their website here. But I leave you all with one of my favorite mixes of theirs from Dodge & Fuski.